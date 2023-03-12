Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Trading Down 10%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. 130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLKLF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of safety devices and cloud connected services. The firm operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

