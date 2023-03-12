BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE HYT opened at $8.57 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
