BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE HYT opened at $8.57 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,894,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,780,000 after purchasing an additional 780,292 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 185,931 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 73,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 263,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

