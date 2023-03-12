BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BTZ)

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2023

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $10.26 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 537,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Read More

Dividend History for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.