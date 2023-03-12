BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BTZ)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $10.26 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 537,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

