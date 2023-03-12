BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BTZ)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $10.26 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.
