BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0868 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of DSU opened at $9.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the period.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

