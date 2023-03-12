BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BGT opened at $11.35 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $13.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 177,957 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 485,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 17,644 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $801,000.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

