BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BGT opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $13.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 177,957 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 485,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

