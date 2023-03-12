BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Announces $0.21 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:BME opened at $39.69 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34.
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
