BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Announces $0.21 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BME opened at $39.69 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

