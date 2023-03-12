BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 3rd

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

MHD opened at $11.81 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

