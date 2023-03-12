BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MHN opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 284,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 185,897 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.