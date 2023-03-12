BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 33,272 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

