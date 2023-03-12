Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

BCX opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $11.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter valued at about $115,000.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

