Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Blackstone Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of Blackstone Minerals stock remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. Blackstone Minerals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.
Blackstone Minerals Company Profile
