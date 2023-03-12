Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Blackstone Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone Minerals stock remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. Blackstone Minerals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.

Blackstone Minerals Company Profile

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project, which covers an area of 367 square kilometers located in the British Columbia, Canada.

