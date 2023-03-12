bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Short Interest Update

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 272.7% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bleuacacia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of bleuacacia by 50.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 151,499 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in bleuacacia by 300.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in bleuacacia during the third quarter worth approximately $3,556,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in bleuacacia during the third quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in bleuacacia by 196.6% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 444,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 294,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get bleuacacia alerts:

bleuacacia Stock Performance

Shares of bleuacacia stock remained flat at $10.18 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,556. bleuacacia has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for bleuacacia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bleuacacia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.