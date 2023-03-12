Blur (BLUR) Price Reaches $0.53 on Major Exchanges

Blur (BLUR) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Blur token can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002361 BTC on exchanges. Blur has a total market cap of $43.54 million and approximately $148.36 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blur has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.00437055 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,491.57 or 0.29542037 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 406,179,764.4596651 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.47793651 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $147,396,863.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

