Blur Tops 24 Hour Volume of $101.93 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Blur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002279 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Blur has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. Blur has a market capitalization of $38.73 million and approximately $101.93 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Blur alerts:

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 406,179,764.4596651 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.47793651 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $147,396,863.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

