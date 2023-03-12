BMO Capital Markets Increases Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$38.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.50.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

TSE POU opened at C$30.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$22.16 and a twelve month high of C$40.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.56.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other news, Director James Geral Bell sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.57, for a total value of C$69,638.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$947,394.87. In related news, Director James Geral Bell sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.57, for a total value of C$69,638.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at C$947,394.87. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.00 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$739,558. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $51,572. 35.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.