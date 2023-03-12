BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,105 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.11% of Public Storage worth $56,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Storage Trading Down 4.8 %

Separately, Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $281.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Articles

