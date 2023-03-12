BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Reduces Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,081,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.84% of Coty worth $44,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Coty by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 335.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coty to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Coty stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 76.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.86. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

