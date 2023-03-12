BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Up 36.4% in February

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BNP Paribas Stock Down 4.0 %

OTCMKTS:BNPQY traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $35.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84. The company has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNP Paribas Company Profile

Separately, Barclays upgraded BNP Paribas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from €60.00 ($63.83) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

(Get Rating)

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Read More

