Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $452,154,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 6,440.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,386,000 after purchasing an additional 81,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,675.16.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,480.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,397.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,064.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,630.00. The company has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

