Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Short Interest Update

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,690,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the February 13th total of 9,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,840,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.01.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 133,762 shares of company stock worth $6,300,314. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 34.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 48.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 28.5% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Stories

