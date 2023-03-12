Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the February 13th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bouygues Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BOUYY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.77. 9,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,768. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05.

Get Bouygues alerts:

About Bouygues

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm operates through the following segments: Bouygues Construction (Construction & Services), Bouygues Immobilier (Property), Colas (Transport Infrastructure), TF1 (Media) and Bouygues Telecom (Telecoms).

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.