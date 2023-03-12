Boxed (BOXD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th.
Boxed Stock Performance
Shares of BOXD opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.81. Boxed has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Boxed by 3,629.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Boxed during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boxed in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Boxed in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boxed in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Boxed Company Profile
Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boxed (BOXD)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.