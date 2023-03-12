Boxed (BOXD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th.

Boxed Stock Performance

Shares of BOXD opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.81. Boxed has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Boxed by 3,629.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Boxed during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boxed in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Boxed in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boxed in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boxed Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Boxed to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boxed from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Boxed from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

