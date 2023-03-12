Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Update

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 594,300 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the February 13th total of 436,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Braskem by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Braskem during the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Braskem during the 4th quarter worth $844,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Braskem by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 127,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Braskem during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:BAK traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.51. 1,155,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,757. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. Braskem has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Braskem Company Profile

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

