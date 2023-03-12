Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 92 ($1.11) price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BREE. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.96) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Breedon Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 89.25 ($1.07).
Breedon Group Stock Performance
BREE stock opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,258.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Breedon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 48.70 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 87.25 ($1.05). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.88.
About Breedon Group
Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.
