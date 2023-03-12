Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 92 ($1.11) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BREE. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.96) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Breedon Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 89.25 ($1.07).

Breedon Group Stock Performance

BREE stock opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,258.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Breedon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 48.70 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 87.25 ($1.05). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Breedon Group

In related news, insider Clive Watson acquired 29,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £22,705 ($27,302.79). In other Breedon Group news, insider Clive Watson purchased 29,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £22,705 ($27,302.79). Also, insider Carol Hui purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £14,200 ($17,075.52). 10.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

