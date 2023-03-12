Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BREZ. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 171,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BREZ stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.57. 6,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,324. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

