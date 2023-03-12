Brokerages Set CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Target Price at $337.00

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $337.00.

CACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1,046.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 375,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after acquiring an additional 342,637 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CACI International by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 44,903 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,128,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in CACI International by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in CACI International by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI opened at $281.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.63. CACI International has a 52 week low of $245.32 and a 52 week high of $319.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.07). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

