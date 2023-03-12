Brokerages Set Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) PT at $96.80

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW opened at $97.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.53. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $102.77.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

