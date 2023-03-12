Brokers Offer Predictions for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for AquaBounty Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AquaBounty Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
NASDAQ AQB opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.33.
In other news, Director Erin S. Sharp bought 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $101,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 137,830 shares of company stock valued at $105,594 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on a salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.
