Brokers Offer Predictions for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for AquaBounty Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AquaBounty Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AQB opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of AquaBounty Technologies

Insider Activity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 14,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Erin S. Sharp bought 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $101,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 137,830 shares of company stock valued at $105,594 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on a salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

