BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BTBD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. 6,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 million, a P/E ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 0.35. BT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03.

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

