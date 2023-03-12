Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($27.06) to GBX 2,340 ($28.14) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 3,300 ($39.68) to GBX 3,060 ($36.80) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,840.00.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of BZLFY opened at $35.02 on Friday. Bunzl has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.