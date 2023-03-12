Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Short Interest Update

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 243,800 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the February 13th total of 358,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Business First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 478,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,762,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,942,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,729,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 1,071.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 159,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Business First Bancshares stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. 141,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,529. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $451.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

