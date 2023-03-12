Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Up 1,644.6% in February

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a growth of 1,644.6% from the February 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,085,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Buyer Group International Stock Down 2.8 %
OTCMKTS BYRG opened at 0.00 on Friday. Buyer Group International has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.01.
About Buyer Group International
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Buyer Group International (BYRG)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Buyer Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buyer Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.