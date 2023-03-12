BuzzFeed (BZFD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect BuzzFeed to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ BZFD opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $174.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. BuzzFeed has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $5.71.
In other BuzzFeed news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut shares of BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.
