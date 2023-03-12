BuzzFeed (BZFD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect BuzzFeed to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BuzzFeed Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BZFD opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $174.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. BuzzFeed has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $5.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at BuzzFeed

In other BuzzFeed news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BuzzFeed

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 47,115 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut shares of BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

