Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the February 13th total of 144,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cadeler A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADLF remained flat at $4.09 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. Cadeler A/S has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

