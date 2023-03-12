Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $987.11

Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 987.11 ($11.87) and traded as high as GBX 1,103.50 ($13.27). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 1,080 ($12.99), with a volume of 7,711 shares.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,114.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 987.75. The stock has a market cap of £186.62 million, a P/E ratio of 556.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,319.59%.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

