Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Target Price to $7.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STIM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuronetics

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 13,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $82,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,450,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,912,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 13,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $82,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,450,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,912,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 16,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,138.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 353,082 shares of company stock worth $2,175,789 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Neuronetics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,750,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 118,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Neuronetics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,145,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Neuronetics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 876,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 138,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 830,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.