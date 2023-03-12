Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Target Price to $7.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STIM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday.
Neuronetics Stock Down 9.7 %
Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $6.95.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Neuronetics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,750,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 118,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Neuronetics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,145,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Neuronetics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 876,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 138,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 830,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.
Neuronetics Company Profile
Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.
