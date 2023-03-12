Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.53.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Canopy Growth by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

