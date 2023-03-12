Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Capital Southwest has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Capital Southwest has a dividend payout ratio of 84.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.12 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSWC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

