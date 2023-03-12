Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $11.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 3.0 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $9.69 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.