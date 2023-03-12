Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 425,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 102.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cascades from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Cascades stock remained flat at $8.07 during midday trading on Friday. Cascades has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

