Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Short Interest Up 93.6% in February

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cascadia Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 7.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,890,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,955,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 39.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 261,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 74,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Cascadia Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CCAI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,693. Cascadia Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

About Cascadia Acquisition

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

