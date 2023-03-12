Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGUSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Casino, Guichard-Perrachon from €15.00 ($15.96) to €13.50 ($14.36) in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Casino, Guichard-Perrachon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Price Performance

OTCMKTS CGUSY remained flat at $2.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Company Profile

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA engages in the operation of food retail outlets. It operates a wide range of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores. The company was founded by Geoffroy Guichard on August 3, 1898 and is headquartered in Saint-Étienne, France.

