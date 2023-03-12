Castleark Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 86.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,257,000 after buying an additional 173,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,684,541,000 after buying an additional 158,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $39,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $225.13 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $172.78 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.35 and a 200 day moving average of $264.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

