Castleark Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 240.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,360 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 56.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 31.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,001 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.83. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.8125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.90.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.