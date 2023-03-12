Castleark Management LLC Lowers Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 35.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 333.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:GEL opened at $11.50 on Friday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.33 and a beta of 2.20.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

