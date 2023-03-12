Castleark Management LLC Sells 2,765 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Castleark Management LLC cut its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,440 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,279 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 756,539 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $47,446,000 after acquiring an additional 387,139 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 600,006 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $45,223,000 after acquiring an additional 181,836 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,277 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $40,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,714 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $146.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.10 and a 200-day moving average of $118.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Argus upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Williams Trading cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.32.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

