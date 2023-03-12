Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Down 5.8 %

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $227.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.32. The firm has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

