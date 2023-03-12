Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $62,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Performance

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $227.01 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

