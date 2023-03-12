CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the February 13th total of 1,531,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,267,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBD of Denver Price Performance

Shares of CBDD stock remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 49,052,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,928,545. CBD of Denver has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About CBD of Denver

CBD of Denver, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe, and the US. Its brands include CBD Social Network, Black Peal CBD, and Rockflowr. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

