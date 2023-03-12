CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the February 13th total of 1,531,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,267,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CBD of Denver Price Performance
Shares of CBDD stock remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 49,052,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,928,545. CBD of Denver has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About CBD of Denver
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBD of Denver (CBDD)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for CBD of Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD of Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.